Realtors celebrate granting 125 wishes to ill children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Greenridge Realty is celebrating a philanthropic accomplishment of helping grant its 125th wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan.

It’s a milestone nearly a decade in the making. Since 1999, agents with Greenridge have been donating money from their commission checks to Make-A-Wish.

“We’re just so humbled and proud of this partnership and so grateful for all they do,” CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan Karen Davis tells FOX 17.

Davis says the wishes they grant to children suffering illnesses include vacations, new pets, shopping trips, and even meeting celebrities. Without state or federal funding, Make-A-Wish relies solely on the generosity of donors.

“We love having kids’ imaginations soar, and so our average cash cost of the wish is about $6,000 and then there’s another $4,000 of in-kind, pro bono donated goods and services. So it really is the community coming together, contributing time and treasure to make wishes possible,” Davis says.

It’s a gift that Vice President of Greenridge Chip Perschbacher says his agents are eager to give.

“The agents really appreciate and want to give back to the community,” Perschbacher tells FOX 17. “This is a way that they can do that, that makes sense for everybody and helps a lot of people.”

Greenridge hosted a thank-you luncheon on Friday to celebrate the 125th wish they’ve helped grant with a surprise for a special guest. Macy Stewart is suffering from fanconi anemia, a genetic disease that caused her to have bone marrow failure, leading her to need a transplant.

“It’s been several years since Macy’s been able to feel like a regular kid. It’s one of those things that she says, that she wants to be a regular kid again,” Macy’s mom Jenn tells FOX 17.

Greenridge granted Macy’s wish with a Disney cruise during Halloween, Macy’s favorite time of year.

“We get to spook people and we get to say boo! And we get to dress up and get candy!” Macy says.

Macy’s parents say she’s recovering well from her transplant. They say once flu season is over, she’ll be in the clear to go back to her normal routine outside the hospital.

