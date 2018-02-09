× Speed and snow likely causes of I-94 pileup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. – The heavy snowfall across West Michigan caused all kinds of problems for drivers on Friday, including dozens of people involved in a 38-vehicle pile-up on I-94.

Eastbound lanes were closed for about five miles Friday afternoon, from Sprinkle Road to 35th Street and Galesburg.

Amanda Perkins was able to get her vehicle out of the way and wasn’t hit or hurt, but she told FOX 17 that it was horrible seeing cars sliding into each other, one after another, at full speed.

Police say that there were only minor injuries reported. Speed and slippery conditions were the likely causes in all the crashes.