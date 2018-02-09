× Teen arrested for arson, vehicle theft in Ionia Township

IONIA TOWNHSHIP, Mich. — A teen was arrested in relation to a barn fire that destroyed the barn and two stolen vehicles in October 2017 in the 4000 block of Smokey Row in Ionia Township.

Hunter Wagner, 18, was taken into custody on January 14 on unrelated charges but following an investigation deputies linked the teen to the vehicle thefts and the arson of the barn.

A BMW motorcycle and a Ford F-150 pickup truck stolen from the Sunfield area were destroyed in that fire.

Wagner is being held with a bond of $25,000 at the Ionia County Jail.