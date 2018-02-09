Closings and Cancellations

Teen arrested for arson, vehicle theft in Ionia Township

Posted 5:25 AM, February 9, 2018, by

Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff's Dept.

IONIA TOWNHSHIP, Mich. — A teen was arrested in relation to a barn fire that destroyed the barn and two stolen vehicles in October 2017 in the 4000 block of Smokey Row in Ionia Township.

Hunter Wagner, 18, was taken into custody on January 14 on unrelated charges but following an investigation deputies linked the teen to the vehicle thefts and the arson of the barn.

A BMW motorcycle and a Ford F-150 pickup truck stolen from the Sunfield area were destroyed in that fire.

Wagner is being held with a bond of $25,000 at the Ionia County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s