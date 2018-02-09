× Vehicle strikes, injures woman before fleeing scene

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a vehicle that they believe was involved with a hit and run crash that occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo.

Officers report that they responded to the traffic call and found a woman, 26, lying in the roadway.

One of the vehicles involved stayed on the scenes, but according to police, the second vehicle involved fled the scene.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers report the vehicle that fled was a white Mazda sedan.

Anyone with information is ask to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.