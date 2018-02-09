Zeeland East knocks off Zeeland West 50-33

ZEELAND, Mich -- Sophie Riemersma scored 19 points and Meg Morehouse added 13 as Zeeland East beat Zeeland West 50-33 Friday night to move to 8-1 in the OK Green and 13-3 overall.
