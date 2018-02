× ‘Hoppy ever after’: Get married at the B.O.B this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The B.O.B.`s brewery is putting on a one-of-a-kind wedding experience for craft beer enthusiasts across West Michigan.

‘Hoppy Ever After’ is giving love birds the chance to get married or renew their vows inside of the brewery Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The whole experience costs $50 and includes dessert, a beer sampler, a mug club membership with your own personalized mugs .

You must RSVP by calling  616-356-2000.