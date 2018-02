× Memorial planned for beloved Griffins employee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A memorial service planned for a former employee of the Grand Rapids Griffins sales team who passed away last week.

Jake Engel passed away at just 30 years old.

Earlier this week, the players paid tribute to Jake, by putting black stickers on their helmets with his initials.

His service is Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Community Church of Douglas in Fennville.