Toronto police find 6 bodies buried in potted plants

TORONTO, Ontario, Canada (CNN) — As Toronto police combed through more than a dozen planters and worked to thaw frozen ground in their search for human remains, investigators continued Saturday to piece together what they believe is the puzzle of a serial killer and his victims.

The killer had some sort of relationship with each of his male victims, some of which were sexual, Toronto Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said.

Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, has been charged with five counts of murder and accused of hiding his victims’ remains in potted plants in Toronto.

“We do believe there are more (victims),” homicide detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said. “And I have no idea how many more there are going to be.”

So far, McArthur is accused of killing Andrew Kinsman, 49; Selim Esen, 44; Majeed Kayhan, 58; Dean Lisowick, 47; and Soroush Mahmudi, 50. But police have said more victims could be discovered soon.

Investigators found the remains of three victims in potted plants last week, and police said they had found at least three more remains on Friday. Of those six sets of remains, one has been identified as belonging to Kinsman. The five other remains are still unidentified.

Police said even though remains recovered so far have not been linked to the four men named as victims in addition to Kinsman, investigators have “sufficient evidence” to believe they were killed.