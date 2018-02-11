Audit: Michigan could save money by steering vets to VA

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State auditors say Michigan could do a better job of identifying veterans who might be eligible for federal benefits.

The audit released Friday says the state could save money if veterans on Medicaid switched to health programs run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Since 2015, Michigan’s Veterans Affairs Agency is supposed to be working with another state department to identify Medicaid recipients, but the agency hasn’t received the data. Officials blamed it on staff turnover and other issues. The agency hopes to get the information early this year.

The auditor general found one state that saved $63 million over many years by steering veterans into federal programs.

