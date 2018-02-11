Memorial planned after death of Kalamazoo’s first therapy dog

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A memorial is planned for next week to celebrate the life of a the city’s first therapy dog who passed away February 6.

Hollie Beltzer, the golden retriever, has spent the last 16 years greeting people at doors and mingling through funerals, offering people a calming and comforting influences.

Her owner, Scott, got the idea of using Hollie as a therapy dog while her served on the board for the Kalamazoo Humane Society taking her into nursing and funeral homes to comfort anyone in need.

Hollie was the first funeral home therapy dog in the greater Kalamazoo and Paw Paw area.

The good news is that her owner has been training her sister Ellie to take the reins. Ellie is a 3-year-old English retriever.

Her memorial is planned for Tuesday 4-6 p.m. at Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes.