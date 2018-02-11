× Muskegon teenager arrested after Ottawa County chase

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager was arrested after a chase through Ottawa County in a stolen car and then on foot Sunday.

At 7:57 a.m. Sunday, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified by central dispatch that Onstar had just reported a stolen gray 2016 GMC Denali westbound on Interstate 96 near the Marne exit in Ottawa County. Within one minute a deputy reported following a possible match with its license plate covered with snow.

Other law-enforcement officials came to the area. After the deputy activated his overhead lights, the Denali continued westbound to the 14 Mile Marker on I-96 where it left the roadway and became stuck in snow. The driver fled on foot south of I-96 to an area near Arthur Street and then turned back north across the interstate. There he was taken into custody near the 8200 block of Cleveland Street after being pursued by a canine unit and several police officers.

The driver was 16-year-old from Muskegon. He is being held at the Ottawa County Youth Home on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and resisting and opposing an officer.

Two other juvenile occupants of the stolen vehicle, both from Muskegon, were turned over to their parents.

The Denali was returned later Sunday to its owner, a woman from Muskegon Heights.