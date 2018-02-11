Photoshopped picture of a tank stirs up concern in the Jenison area

JENISON, Mich. — A photograph of a tank caused a stir on social media on Sunday.

Several viewers contacted FOX 17, saying an M1A Abrams tank with Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office markings was seen westbound on Baldwin Street near 20th Avenue in Jenison.

The photo of the alleged incident was quickly shared hundreds of times.

Captain Mark Bennett says the tank pictured is photoshopped and was likely sent out on Facebook as a prank. He adds the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t even have a tank.