Detroit Police: Gunman sought after 2 women killed, officer wounded

Posted 8:57 AM, February 12, 2018, by

Photo from Fox 2 Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say they’re seeking a gunman after two women were fatally shot and an officer was wounded while responding to the shooting.

Assistant Chief Arnold Williams says officers came under fire while responding reports of shots being fired at a home on the city’s east side about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. He says two women and a man were wounded. Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood confirms that the two women died.

Williams says the officer’s wounds weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Williams says a man suspected in the shootings was believed to be holed up in the area and police worked early Monday to get him to surrender.

Williams says the initial shooting reportedly followed an argument involving at least one of the victims.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • paul

    electing to become a police officer is fast becoming one of the most dangerous professions I salute all of the officers out there who took the oath to serve and protect

    Reply