Ex-U of Michigan doctor faces federal child porn charges

DETROIT (AP) — A former University of Michigan doctor faces federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Forty-six-year-old Mark Hoeltzel of Ann Arbor was arrested Monday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after being treated for sex addiction at a clinic in Philadelphia. He was ordered held pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.

A complaint unsealed Monday says a December search of Hoelzel’s home turned up flash drive with 210 images of child pornography, most of them minor females.

Hoeltzel’s attorney, Raymond Cassar, says his client is presumed innocent at this point.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ professional licensing bureau suspended the license of the pediatric rheumatology specialist on Dec. 21.

Hoeltzel practiced at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to the University of Michigan in 2013.

