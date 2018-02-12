February is Heart Month; How you can reduce the risk of heart disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throughout the month of February, there are messages everywhere about the importance of maintaining good heart health for National Heart Month. Since heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, heart disease should be taken seriously by everyone.

Spectrum Health cardiologist Dr. Thomas Boyden, talks about the importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle.

Preventive cardiology is a combination of lifestyle and medical strategies that, when followed, will lower the risk of heart attack and stroke. Exercise, nutrition education, and other services provided by Spectrum Health can have a holistic approach to improving heart health.

Treatment in the Preventive Cardiology Program is recommended for people suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, bad cholesterol, or high blood pressure. It also improves cardiovascular health for people who are overweight, or who suffer from early signs of heart disease. People with a family history of heart disease, stroke, or any heart related condition should also consider checking out the preventive cardiology program.

Spectrum Health also has lots of activities planned throughout the month including multiple cooking demonstrations and blood pressure checks. There's even a Doctor Dialogue on heart health called Heart of the Matter: Expert Care Where You Live. The free seminar will include experts talking about topics related to heart failure, valve disease, noninvasive surgery techniques, and more.

The seminar will take place at Frederik Meijer Gardens on Thursday, February 22 from 5 to 7:30 p.m, and will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Register at spectrumhealth.org/doctordialogue or call (616)-267-2626 option 4.