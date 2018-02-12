Guilty: Man convicted of Kalamazoo Co. murder

Posted 10:57 AM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:18PM, February 12, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A man charged with murder in two SW Michigan counties was convicted of one of those crimes Monday morning.

Zachary Patten was convicted by a jury Monday morning of first degree murder and felony firearms.  He was accused of killing Graciela Portillo-Esparza, 31, in Kalamazoo on July 20, 2017

A short time after killing Portillo-Esparza, he allegedly killed Shane Richardson, 29, in Florence Township in St. Joseph County. He is awaiting trial on murder charges in St. Joseph County.

Patten was arrested on July 21 in South Bend, Indiana.

Patten faces life in prison when sentenced.

We'll have more from court on later editions of FOX 17 News.

