Hoar frost blankets West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN -- Most of West Michigan awoke to a beautiful white frosty blanket of hoar frost Monday morning. What is hoar frost? We see it about two to three times a year. Temperatures need to be at/below freezing.

Hoar frost is frost where water vapor (water in a gas state) is deposited on items below freezing. We call that deposition when water goes from a gaseous state to a solid state (gas to solid). If there's enough water vapor in the air we typically see the frost build outward from whatever source it's depositing or forming on. That means the frost literally stands upright and outward from a tree branch, leaf, grass, etc.

The photos in this story we taken by FOX 17 photo journalist David Keller in the Rockford area.