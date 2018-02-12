Planning on enjoying a paczki on Fat Tuesday? Here are some tips to make the day a bit healthier
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday is Fat Tuesday which means a day to indulge and to enjoy a paczki!
Many bakeries around West Michigan will be whipping up batches of prune, custard, lemon, cream cheese-filled versions of these Polish donuts.
According to a study, one of those delectable donuts can have 500-1000 calories and close to 80 grams of fat.
In comparison to other foods, that amount of fat is equivalent to:
- 17 slices of mozzarella cheese
- 5 burgers
- 5 medium servings of french fries
- 24 slices of bacon
- 14 chicken wings
- 1 whole rack of ribs
Despite the calorie count, these special treats only come along once a year, so many people will still make sure to devour one on the annual holiday.
To burn off the calories from the paczki you can:
- Walk or run 7-10 miles
- Do 7,000 sit ups
- Dance it off with two hours of Zumba
- Run 61 laps around the floor of Van Andel arena
- Walk the gardens at Frederik Meijer Gardens 28 times