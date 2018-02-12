Planning on enjoying a paczki on Fat Tuesday? Here are some tips to make the day a bit healthier

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday is Fat Tuesday which means a day to indulge and to enjoy a paczki!

Many bakeries around West Michigan will be whipping up batches of prune, custard, lemon, cream cheese-filled versions of these Polish donuts.

According to a study, one of those delectable donuts can have 500-1000 calories and close to 80 grams of fat.

In comparison to other foods, that amount of fat is equivalent to:

  • 17 slices of mozzarella cheese
  • 5 burgers
  • 5 medium servings of french fries
  • 24 slices of bacon
  • 14 chicken wings
  • 1 whole rack of ribs

Despite the calorie count, these special treats only come along once a year, so many people will still make sure to devour one on the annual holiday.

To burn off the calories from the paczki you can:

  • Walk or run 7-10 miles
  • Do 7,000 sit ups
  • Dance it off with two hours of Zumba
  • Run 61 laps around the floor of Van Andel arena
  • Walk the gardens at Frederik Meijer Gardens 28 times

