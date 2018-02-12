× Statewide average gas prices fall 10 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.57 per gallon. Prices are about 25 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.43 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest was about $2.72 per gallon in the Marquette area.

The Detroit-area’s average decreased about 4 cents to about $2.57 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.