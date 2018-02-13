3 arrested in connection to a 2014 murder of a Van Buren County man

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say three people from Battle Creek have been arrested in connection to the 2014 murder of 56-year-old Scott Michael Taylor, Sr.

Taylor was found murdered at his home back on August 21, 2014.

Amber Marie Roberts, 42, James Robert Eakins, 40 and Brandon Trae Robertson, 32, were arrested within the last few weeks. They face two counts of armed robbery, two counts of felony firearm and one count of homicide, open murder.

They were arraigned in South Haven District Court and are being held in the Van Buren County Jail without bail, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer (269) 343-2100.