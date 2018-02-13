× Bill moving forward to make convicted persons listen to impact statement

LANSING, Mich. – A proposal requiring convicted persons to remain in the courtroom for victim impact statements is making progress in the state legislature.

The “Rebekah Bletsch Bill” is named after a Muskegon County mom who was a victim of Jeffrey Willis. The bill passed the house Law and Justice Committee Tuesday morning.

During his sentencing in December, Jeffrey Willis left the courtroom before Bletsch’s family could give their impact statements. Willis even blew a kiss to them as he left. The decision to let Willis leave outraged the Bletsch family and many in the community.

State Representative Holly Hughes (R-Montague) sponsored the bill. The bill now heads to the full House of Representatives for a vote. After that, it will need Senate approval and the signature of Governor Rick Snyder.