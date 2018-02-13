City of Wyoming saves money by converting old dump truck

WYOMING, Mich. - The City of Wyoming is getting new life out of an old dump truck and saving money in the process.

The city took a 15-year-old Public Works truck and converted it into a crash attenuator vehicle for the city's Fire Department.

A new attenuator would have cost the city $127,000.  With a $20,000 grant, the city staff was able to rebuild the truck for less than half of that cost, according to the city.

An attenuator is a safety vehicle that blocks motorists from crashes and hazards in the roadway.  It is the first time that Wyoming has had an attenuator in its fleet.

The city says the vehicle has already been used six times.

