Headliner announced for 2018 Tribute on the Grand event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– By now, many people are dreaming of summer and all the events that come along with it, including Tribute on the Grand. The event helps raise money for Grand Rapids Whitewater and their efforts to restore the rapids in the Grand River through downtown.

On Tuesday, event sponsors gathered at Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids to learn more about the 2018 event and the tribute bands that will be performing. The groups include: The Concussions, which is a Michigan-based surf and instrumental rock n’ roll combo, and Second Hand News which is a West Michigan tribute to Fleetwood Mac. Another band called Appetite for Destruction will also perform at the event. That group is comprised of members of Founders Brewing Co., and pays tribute to Guns N’ Roses.

The band that will be headlining Tribute on the Grand will be The Nth Power, who’s performing its Earth Wind & Power tribute.

“We did something a little different this year, we found a band that’s paying tribute to another band versus an actual tribute band. We’re pretty excited about it,” says Samantha Hendricks with Founders. “It is called Earth, Wind & Power. It’s put on by a band called The Nth Power, look them up, you won’t regret it. They’ve done this act maybe three times, this might be the last time. Band members from Phish, Dave Matthews Band, Beyonce, [are] all coming to celebrate with us in August.”

Fundraising for Tribute on the Grand begins March 1st, organizers are looking for sponsors. FOX 17 is a media sponsor of the event.

The event, which is held at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids is free and open to the public. It’s scheduled for August 18. The event will also include beer and food trucks.

This will be the 3rd year for Tribute on the Grand.