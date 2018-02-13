MSU faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in Board of Trustees

Posted 4:55 PM, February 13, 2018, by

MSU Faculty Senate, 2/13/18

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The majority of the Michigan State Faculty Senate has voted “no confidence” in the school’s Board of Trustees.

The final vote was 61-4.

The vote was in reaction to the Board’s handling of the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal and the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon.  The Board appointed former Michigan Governor John Engler as Interim President.

The faculty and students have been upset with the board for not including them in the discussions for interim leadership.

We’ll have more from Michigan State on later editions of FOX 17 News.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s