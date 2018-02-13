× MSU faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The majority of the Michigan State Faculty Senate has voted “no confidence” in the school’s Board of Trustees.

The final vote was 61-4.

The vote was in reaction to the Board’s handling of the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal and the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon. The Board appointed former Michigan Governor John Engler as Interim President.

The faculty and students have been upset with the board for not including them in the discussions for interim leadership.

