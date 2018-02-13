Muskegon man dies from gunshot wound

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon man is dead after being shot in the head Monday night.
Muskegon police say they were called to home in the 2200 block of Valley Street at about 10:45 p.m. on reports of a person being shot. There, they found a 29-year-old Muskegon man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Detectives with the Muskegon Police Department are investigating. More information is expected at a later time. The man’s identity was also not released.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.
43.212172 -86.220816
