Pfizer unveils new building; hiring 200 new employees

PORTAGE, Mich. – More jobs are coming to southwest Michigan thanks to Pfizer.

The company unveiled its new facility Tuesday and now they are ready to fill it with new employees.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton and Portage Mayor Patricia Randall helped cut the ribbon at Pfizer’s new 98,500 square foot warehouse Tuesday. The facility cost $147 million to build. The building will be used to store high-quality medicine that is distributed worldwide.

Pfizer is hiring 200 new employees: engineers, scientists, project managers and skilled trade workers.

Officials say that Pfizer has invested over $1 billion into their Portage site over the last ten years.

If you are interested in working for Pfizer, click here.