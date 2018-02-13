Three children injured in Monday night crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three children were injured in a crash Monday night at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and North Park Drive in Holland Township.

Maria Garcia-Lopez, 44, was turning onto North Park Drive from Lakewood Boulevard when she failed to yield for a vehicle driven by Alvin Bailey, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

After being struck Bailey’s vehicle proceed to hit a stopped vehicle driven by 58-year-old Dorothy DeYoung.

There was two juvenile passengers in Garcia-Lopez’s vehicle, one is in stable condition and the other was transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for a serious head injury.

Another juvenile, a passenger in Bailey’s vehicle, also was injured but is in stable condition. Bailey and Garcia-Lopez were both transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This crash is still under investigation, but authorities said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor.