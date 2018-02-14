Grand Rapids Boat Shows kicks off at DeVos Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Boat Show is cruising back to DeVos Place for its 73rd year this week.

DeVos Place will be filled with a wide variety of boats like Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, and Pontoon Boats. Along with these vessels, boat-lovers can see the advancements in technology of boats like hull designs, power systems, and more.

The Grand Rapids Boat Show will be taking place at the following dates and times:

Wednesday, February 14: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, February 15: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, February 16: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 17: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 18: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets costs $10 for adults, and $4 for kids ages 6-14.

For a complete schedule of events, or for more information, visit grboatshow.com.