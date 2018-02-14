Grand Rapids Boat Shows kicks off at DeVos Place

Posted 11:22 AM, February 14, 2018, by

The Grand Rapids Boat Show is cruising back to DeVos Place for its 73rd year this week.

DeVos Place will be filled with a wide variety of boats like Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, and Pontoon Boats. Along with these vessels, boat-lovers can see the advancements in technology of boats like hull designs, power systems, and more.

The Grand Rapids Boat Show will be taking place at the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday, February 14: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 15: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, February 16: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 17: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 18: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets costs $10 for adults, and $4 for kids ages 6-14.

For a complete schedule of events, or for more information, visit grboatshow.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s