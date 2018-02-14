GVSU ready for defending national champion Ashland Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Ashland women's basketball team ranked number 1 in the country, is defending national champion and has won 61 consecutive games, Thursday night they will be at Grand Valley State. The Lakers have won 17 straight games at the Fieldhouse Arena.

"I think it is just the atmosphere and we have our families come and the students that come out and the band is great" senior forward Korynn Hincka said. "I think it is just the whole atmosphere of playing at home and it just really gives you a good home court advantage."

The Eagles average more than 102 points per game, while GVSU lead the GLIAC allowing less than 55 points a game.

"I think we`ve done a good job as of late I think we have gotten a little better defensively" GVSU head coach Mike Williams said. "They are different they can do everything they have got all three components covered. We have done a couple different things to get ready for this game and if our players can fight some fatigue I think we have a chance to guard them, at least to slow them down."

When they met in January the Lakers were within 6 in the 4th quarter before Ashland pulled away for an 83-67 win, that was the last time the EAgles failed to score 100 points in a game.

'I think we learned a lot from the first game" Hincka added. "We need to do better on both offense and defense so just taking care of the ball a little better and just making sure that we are converting on defense."

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday night.