Holland Police seek suspect in Macatawa Bank robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities in Holland are searching for the suspect in an armed bank robbery.

The robbery was reported at about 3:18 p.m. Wednesday at the Macatawa Bank, 701 Maple Ave. The Holland Department of Public Safety says a man entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, sweatpants and white and red sneakers at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

Here are three surveillance images of the suspect released by authorities: