Live – School Shooting in Florida – Fox News

Holland Police seek suspect in Macatawa Bank robbery

Posted 5:12 PM, February 14, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities in Holland are searching for the suspect in an armed bank robbery.

The robbery was reported at about 3:18 p.m. Wednesday at the Macatawa Bank, 701 Maple Ave. The Holland Department of Public Safety says a man entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, sweatpants and white and red sneakers at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

Here are three surveillance images of the suspect released by authorities:

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s