Missing inmate found hiding in ceiling of Colorado jail

Posted 4:16 AM, February 14, 2018, by


CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Officers found an inmate in the ceiling of a Colorado jail after issuing a lockdown on Tuesday morning, according to KDVR.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Castle Rock Police Department set up a perimeter around the Douglas County Detention Center while they used K9s to search for 34-year-old Cody Crocker.

Less than an hour into the manhunt, deputies found Crocker unharmed, hiding in the ceiling, according to the sheriff's office.

He was  examined by medical staff and placed back into a cell.

Crocker was being held at the detention center on charges of attempt to influence a public servant; forgery, simulation impersonation and related offenses; shoplifting; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the detention center by the Lone Tree Police Department on Feb. 5 and was being held on a $100 bond.

It’s not known how Crocker was able to get into the ceiling.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s