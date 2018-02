× Perrin Brewing makes donation to Kids’ Food Basket

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – A West Michigan brewery made a large donation Wednesday to the Kids’ Food Basket.

Perrin Brewing presented the organization with $20,000 that was collected at the Ice Jam Winter Festival that was held on January 27.

554 people ran in the Frostbite 5K Run/Walk and attendees brought in over 2,100 pounds of food.

Kids’ Food Basket prepares sack suppers for kids in need in West Michigan.