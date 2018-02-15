× Calhoun Co. woman indicted on federal embezzlement charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Calhoun County woman has been indicted by a grand jury and faces up to ten years in federal prison for allegedly stealing money from programs that were receiving federal funds.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge made the announcement Thursday.

Tracy Lynn Bronson of Marshall, Michigan was the Executive Director of the Calhoun Conservation District. The indictment alleges that Bronson embezzled more that $5,000 each year between 2014 and 2017 from the organization.

Birge says that during 2014, 2016 and 2017, the district received more than $10,000 each year from a federal program of the E.P.A. and/or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The indictment says that Bronson allegedly issued unauthorized checks to herself from the district’s credit union account. The indictment says that in total, Bronson either withdrew, or tried to withdraw, over $500,000 between 2014 and August 2017.

Bronson faces up to ten years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.