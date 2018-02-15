School closings

Florida school shooting suspect booked in jail

Posted 6:59 AM, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53AM, February 15, 2018

Nikolas Cruz

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP)– The 19-year-old suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is being booked into jail after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities.

Television footage showed Nikolas Cruz being escorted by sheriff’s deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s headquarters to the county jail in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday morning.

Seventeen people were killed as gunfire erupted at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School just before classes ended Wednesday afternoon.

Cruz was captured in a quiet neighborhood about two miles from the school. Sheriff’s officials said in an email that Cruz was initially taken to a hospital for labored breathing before being questioned at sheriff’s headquarters.

Counselors are being made available for students, teachers and staff, but the school will remain closed as an investigation continues.

