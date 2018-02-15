Grand Rapids Boat Show back for 73rd year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A west Michigan tradition docks back in at Devos place today.

The Grand Rapids Boat Show now in its 73rd year. The show will be featuring its widest array of power boats ever.

In all, there will be 5 acres of them on display with more than 400 boats and 100 different manufactures.

Visitors can see everything from the latest in pontoon and fishing boats to wake boards and tubes.

The show will be taking place at the following dates and times:

Thursday, February 15: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, February 16: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 17: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 18: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets costs $10 for adults, and $4 for kids ages 6-14.