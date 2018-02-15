Grand Rapids group clearing sidewalks to promote exercising outdoors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Instead of letting the snow keep them indoors, a group of workout enthusiasts are making it easier for people to exercise and enjoy the outdoors in the cold winter months.

The Grand Rapids-based group called The November Project which is in association with a nationwide movement that promotes fitness.

Members get together every week on Wednesday for a early-morning workout.

This week the group met in Veteran's Memorial Park downtown Grand Rapids. Instead of just working out in the park, the group decided to shovel the sidewalks in effort to make it easier for people to get out and exercise.