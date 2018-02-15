Suspicious-looking devices removed from school were part of school project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A suspicious-looking device in a school locker caused a scare at a Grand Rapids school Thursday.

Students were evacuated from C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy Middle High School in the 1400 block of Covell NW at about 11:30 a.m. after staff found what they thought were “molotov cocktails.” They contacted police and removed the devices from the school.

Students were evacuated to a nearby church.

Investigators determined in about an hour that the devices were not real and were part of a school project. Students are being returned to the school. Parents are being told to pick up their kids at the C.A. Frost Middle High School.

We’ll have more details when they become available.