Police: Man shot in leg during Ottawa County robbery

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a man was shot in the leg during a robbery Wednesday night at a home in Polkton Township.

The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the 18000 block of 80th Avenue. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man answered a knock on the door and met three men who asked for directions to the nearest gas station.

The men then allegedly took the man’s wallet as wall as another wallet from someone else at the home.

During the robbery, one of the suspects shot the 25-year-old man in the leg with a handgun, officials said. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.