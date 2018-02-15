Students from Zeeland Christian School perform preview of Lunar New Year Celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- First-ever Lunar New Year Celebration will be held Friday, Feb. 16, in downtown Grand Rapids at the DeVos Place Convention Center.

5:30 p.m.: Dragon Parade across Gillette Bridge

6:00 - 10:00 p.m.: Celebration inside DeVos Place, with food and entertainment.

There will be performances throughout the night including one by students from Zealand Christian School's Mandarin Immersion Program.

All online tickets are sold out but if you are still looking to attend doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be a limited amount of tickets available.

 

