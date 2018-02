Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- Lynsey Lanagan is being credited for her commitment to help her students in the classroom and to develop as individuals. She's this week's winner of the Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery.

Lanagan serves as a special education teacher for high school students at the Lincoln Center in Wyandotte.

She said her sister was a special needs student and she wanted to help make a difference for students like her.