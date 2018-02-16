Calls for ‘new MSU’ at Board of Trustees meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The fallout from the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal continues to rock Michigan State University.

The Board of Trustees met Friday morning for the first time since the faculty senate gave them a vote of 'no confidence.' They once again faced opposition from students.

The majority of the two and a half hour meeting was hearing from Deans from the health colleges about what they can do to successfully change the climate at the university and protect students.

"Now when I thought about the opportunity to make a difference and we thought about bringing hope back, we didn't realize that there would be no community with a need to restore hope than Michigan State University," said Dr. Norman J. Beauchamp, Dean of MSU's College of Human Medicine.

The deans from the health colleges say they're holding town hall meetings, creating a task force and educating the next generation of health professionals to make sure students are protected.

But it was clear that MSU still has a long way to go to regain the trust of students and staff. Many are calling for the entire board to resign.

"We gotta reset the button here," someone said during one of several outbursts at the meeting. "We need a new MSU."

The next board meeting is April 16.