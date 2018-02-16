Feb.16, 2018: Mrs. Tinholt, Wealthy Elementary School

Posted 7:04 AM, February 16, 2018

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The winner of this week's Classroom of the Week is Winona Tinholt who teaches 4th grad at Wealthy Elementary School.

