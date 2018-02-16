EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The winner of this week's Classroom of the Week is Winona Tinholt who teaches 4th grad at Wealthy Elementary School.
Feb.16, 2018: Mrs. Tinholt, Wealthy Elementary School
-
Local school district launches STEM program
-
Local school district makes changes after religious complaints
-
4th grader helping classmates with hot lunches at school
-
Former student opens fire at Florida high school, killing 17
-
Feb. 2, 2018: Mr. Miller, Hopkins High School
-
-
Jan. 26, 2018: Mrs. VanderMolen, Paw Paw Middle School
-
Jan. 12, 2018: Damon Blackburn, Martin Jr./Senior H.S.
-
Boy makes incredible video for classmates to describe his life with autism
-
Local students chosen for “Lunch With a Cop” in Hastings
-
Fifth grader unknowingly passes out medical marijuana gummies at school
-
-
Dec. 8, 2017: Jim Walsh, Sparta High School
-
Fourth-grader makes fidget toys to pay for classmates’ hot lunches
-
Mother faces up to five years in prison after using recorder to thwart school bullies