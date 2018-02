Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. -- The Forest Hills Central girls basketball team upset Lowell 45-38 Friday, handing the Red Arrows their first loss in the OK White this year.

Claire Baguley led the Rangers (8-2, 12-6) with 14 points, Emma Yoder added 13.

Lowell (8-1, 13-4) has 3 more conference games needing 2 wins to win the league, they are at Greenville Tuesday, at Northview Thursday and host Cedar Springs next Friday.