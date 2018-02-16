Get a “Taste of Soul” with food, music, and culture at GRPL on Sunday

Posted 10:58 AM, February 16, 2018

Have any meal plans for this Sunday? Bring the whole family out to "Taste of Soul Sunday" at the Grand Rapids Public Library .

Taste of Soul Sunday is an annual event that celebrates African American culture and heritage through food, as well as music, crafts, and public speakers.

Nolo's Soul Restaurant will be one of the vendors serving food, and they came on the Morning Mix to show off their delicious treats.

Food will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 18.

For more details, visit grpl.org/tasteofsoul.

