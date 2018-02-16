× Lawsuits against ex-assistant prosecutor, Grand Rapids bars settled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lawsuits involving a former Kent County Assistant Prosecutor and three Grand Rapids bars have been settled, according to court documents.

The lawsuits were filed after a November 2016 crash on Union Avenue involving former assistant prosecutor Josh Kuiper. Investigators say Kuiper was driving the wrong way down Union and struck a PT Cruiser along the the side of the road.

Daniel Empson was reaching into that car for a jacket at the time and suffered multiple injuries. He later sued Kuiper and three Grand Rapids bars where Kuiper was allegedly drinking that night.

Kuiper was not given a breathalyzer test at the scene, and three members of the Grand Rapids Police Department were disciplined for their response to the incident. An OWI investigation later conducted at the request of Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinksy concluded that he had been drinking the night the crash happened.

Court records show the cases have been settled, but no further details were disclosed.