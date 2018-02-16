Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss gave her third State of the City address on Thursday night.

Mayor Bliss said that the ability to collaborate on key initiatives is a big reason Grand Rapids continues to see success. She also addressed public safety and community relations.

She applauded Police Chief David Rahinsky for starting a youth advisory council with high school students who meet monthly to discuss trending law enforcement issues.

She also spoke about the need for affordable housing, racial equality, and safe drinking water.

2. The need for blood is no laughing matter, but Laughfest wants to help.

This year, comedy festival organizers will hold two drives, one on Monday in Lowell, and the second on February 26 in Grand Rapids.

As a bonus, for every person who attempts to donate, Blue Care Network will donate $10 to Laughfest's High Five Campaign, which supports the free support programs Gilda's Club offers. Blood donors will be entered into a drawing for free tickets to several Laughfest shows.

3. For those who don't have a fishing license, it won't matter this weekend, because the state is holding a free fishing weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, all license fees will be waived for residents and out of state visitors. People can fish at both inland lakes and at the Great Lakes for any species, but regulations will still apply.

Michigan offers more than 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, and more than 11,000 inland lakes.

4. Even snack cakes go into retirement, only to come right back out. Hostess is bringing back the beloved original Suzy Q's cake snacks.

This time, they say, the cake will have the same classic taste die-hard fans remember from the 1960s. The latest Suzy Q's promise to be "deliciously messy" with 50 percent more filling and 50 percent more cake than the version they tried in 2016.

They should be on grocery store shelved in the coming weeks.

5. Eat a heart-friendly snack on National Almond Day.

Almonds contain Vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says evidence suggests almonds may reduce the risk for developing heart disease. Eating almonds also satisfies the stomach for hours to help with weight management.

Milk, pasta, flour, and butter all feature almond choices too.