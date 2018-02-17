× Car hits power pole in Wyoming, catches fire

8:39pm Saturday Update: Grand Rapids/Wyoming dispatchers say police have cleared the crash scene.

——-

WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County dispatchers confirm the westbound lanes of 44th Street at Eastern Avenue are blocked off after an injury accident.

The crash occurred at 44th Street and Julivan Avenue. That’s just east of Madison Avenue. Eastbound lanes were blocked at Madison Avenue by the Department of Public Works, per county dispatchers.

They say a car hit a power pole around 6 p.m. Saturday, causing the vehicle to catch on fire. It was immediately unclear if another vehicle was involved in the crash.

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units were summoned to the scene. Information about the extent of the injuries sustained was not known at the time of this report.

Dispatchers say two people who were briefly pinned inside the burning vehicle got out. No word if they got out on their own, or required extrication. Dispatch says an electrical wire was hanging over the roof of the car, after it hit the utility pole.