Stanley Cup making its way to West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hockey enthusiasts will soon get the chance to see the coveted Stanley Cup.

On March 9, the National Hockey League Trophy will be at the Wings Event Center for the K-Wings game.

People who come out can take a picture with the cup through the end of the game.

The Kelly Cup will also be there, it’s awarded to the champs of the ECHL, which is a mid-level hockey league that the K-Wings are in.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Friday March 9.