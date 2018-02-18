“No one should feel this” says parent advocating for gun violence reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich.-- Organizers of an annual service for remembrance and action against gun violence never thought it would occur in the aftermath of another mass shooting.

On Sunday the Galilee Baptist Church was full of people who have lost a loved one to gun violence. The service began with a moment of silence for the victims of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, though it didn't stay silent for long. One by one, they approached the microphone to say the names of their loved ones who were killed by incidents of gun violence.

“What we see in Florida, what we’ve seen in Texas, what we’ve seen in our churches and schools, it’s senseless. It’s senseless," Dr. Michael T. Scott Sr., the pastor at Galilee, tells FOX 17.

Rick Omilian and his wife lost their daughter, Maggie Wardle, in 1999 when her ex-boyfriend asked her to his dorm room at Kalamazoo College, became upset and shot her before killing himself. It happened just after the shooting at Columbine High School.

“No one should know what I know. No one should feel this," Omilian tells FOX 17.

Maggie's ex-boyfriend, Neenef Odah legally purchased the shotgun, which meant for hunting.

“We have to understand where he was at and what could be done to prevent gun violence and it happens each time in these incidents," Omilian says. "Somebody knows that someone’s at risk, in stress, aggressive and angry and they get a gun and there are points where we can do something to change the outcome.”

Now Omilian and his wife belong to "Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America" and other advocacy groups focusing on preventing gun and domestic violence.

“I think what people want to see is more universal background checks, help for those that are mentally ill, trying to keep guns out of the wrong hands. That’s I think the gist of what we want to see, not about taking anyone else’s rights, but thinking about those persons who are gonna do harm to others. It’s just senseless," Dr. Scott tells FOX 17.

Dr. Scott says he hopes more people will put someone's right to life above their right to own a gun.

“We need to rise up and speak up to the issue. I’m not talking about thoughts and prayers, I’m not talking about cute little Tweets and texts. We’ve got to take it to Capitol Hill, take it to Lansing," Dr. Scott said during the service.

There is a nationwide school walk out planned for students on March 14, exactly one month after the shooting in Parkland, Florida. It's being organized by the leaders of the Women's March. Another walk out is slated for April 20, which will be the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting. These walk outs are meant to make a statement to lawmakers that legislation be passed to prevent another shooting.

A "March for Our Lives" protest will be held in Washington D.C. on March 24.