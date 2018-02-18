Senator Debbie Stabenow to unveil new jobs plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- U.S Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) plans to announce a new plan to ensure that every young adult is getting the skills they need for a good-paying job.

This comes a year after meeting with business owners, labor leaders, educators and parents to discuss more opportunities for Michigan workers and students.

​The Democratic Senator is set to unveil her plan in a press conference on Monday at 11 a.m. at Grand Rapids Community College.