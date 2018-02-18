Senator Debbie Stabenow to unveil new jobs plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- U.S Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) plans to announce a new plan to ensure that every young adult is getting the skills they need for a good-paying job.
This comes a year after meeting with business owners, labor leaders, educators and parents to discuss more opportunities for Michigan workers and students.
The Democratic Senator is set to unveil her plan in a press conference on Monday at 11 a.m. at Grand Rapids Community College.
Old Bob
She would better server the people she represents, if she would spend more time dealing with current items that are already waiting for action. Like the people who are here illegally. I wonder if it has dawned on her that they are taking jobs that could be filled by people who were born here.